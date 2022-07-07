Govt urged to immediately release senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

ISLAMABAD: Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan has demanded the government to immediately release senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CPNE President Kazim Khan condemned the arrest of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan. He said that the detention of the anchorperson was an illegal and unconstitutional step. The council urged the government to end the trend of lodging fake cases and arrests of journalists.

Khan said, “The government must clarify its position on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance. It is concerning to include sections of PECA in cases against the journalists. Should we stand against the PECA ordinance once again?”

Kazim Khan said that the government should stop exhibiting cowardliness and refrain from banning the freedom of expression. “We condemn martial law-like dictatorial measures against the journalists.”

The CPNE president said that Pakistan is becoming more dangerous for journalists and journalism is becoming a serious crime here. He demanded the federal and provincial governments provide protection to the journalists and their families.

Yesterday, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi quashed cybercrime charges levelled by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

Riaz was brought before the court of Rawalpindi’s special judicial magistrate on the orders of the judicial magistrate Attock.

The special magistrate remarked Imran Riaz Khan cannot be charged under cybercrime law. The charges levelled under PECA Ordinance are being quashed, he remarked.

Later, Rawalpindi’s special judicial magistrate ordered to transfer Imran Riaz Khan to Attock and present him before the judicial magistrate.

