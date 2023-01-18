Govt will be compelled to hold elections in April: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the Government will be compelled to hold general elections in April 2023, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI chief said in an interview with an international broadcaster that the government will be compelled to hold general election in April 2023.

He lambasted the federal government the current PDM-backed government came into power by auction, not election. He said that the only solution to all these problems is a free, fair and transparent election.

The PTI chairman said that the Shehbaz-led government came to power to end their corruption cases worth Rs 1100 billion and ruined the economy of the country. The pace with which the economy is going down the country may land into a situation similar to Sri Lanka.

There was pressure on Chief Minister Punjab (now interim) Parvez Elahi to become PML-N Chief minister but he remained loyal and dissolved the Punjab assembly.

Imran Khan claimed that PML-Q will merge into PTI and will become part of our party.

