‘Govt will present constitutional amendments in parliament on Sunday’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Aid on Law Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the government will present the constitutional amendments in parliament on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, Barrister Aqeel Malik claimed that the federal government has a two-thirds majority required to get the constitutional amendments passed.

“We will present the constitutional amendment (in parliament) on Sunday the matter will not be delayed until Monday,” he added

He asserted that the government is not in a hurry to make constitutional amendments, adding that the matter was already being discussed.

To a question on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) possible support, Barrister Aqeel Malik neither denied nor confirmed that Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led party would be voting for the constitutional amendments.

He said that the discussions have been held with allies regarding the amendment. Barrister Aqeel Malik said that a draft of the constitutional amendments will be presented before the cabinet as its approval is required, as per the constitution.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned a federal cabinet meeting to consider a draft of a constitutional package likely to be tabled in parliament on Sunday

According to details, the federal cabinet in its one-point agenda will consider the constitutional amendments in the meeting scheduled for 11 am on Sunday.

After passage by the federal cabinet, the amendments would be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly.

Fixing the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) tenure for three years among other items of the constitutional package to be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly on Sunday.