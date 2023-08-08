Govt’s tenure to end tomorrow, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that the current government’s tenure will culminate on August 9, 2023 and the power will be handed over to caretaker set-up, ARY News reported.

The premier announced this while addressing a ceremony to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazi at Army Auditorium at GHQ in Rawalpindi today.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, Ghazi and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

He also appreciated the role of Armed Forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

“We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan,” he said.

On the occasion, the PM Shehbaz Sharif distributed cheques of special financial assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prime Minister, who made farewell visit to the GHQ, was received by the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

The Prime Minister met with the Principal Staff Officers and was presented with the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

‘PM likely to advise President today to dissolve NA’

The National Assembly will be dissolved on August 09 (tomorrow) after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the farewell session.

The prime minister after addressing the lower house of the parliament will forward a summary to the President Dr Arif Alvi for dissolution of the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing public rally in Kasur on Sunday had announced that the NA would be dissolved on August 09, just three days before the lower house of the parliament completes its five-year constitutional term.

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.