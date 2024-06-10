Disruption of GPS signals in Karachi, Lahore increases risks of flight safety

The disruption of GPS signals in Karachi and Lahore area control has increased risks to flight safety, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the disruption of GPS signals was reported in Lahore and Karachi areas by the captains.

The CAA has reported the disruption in the GPS signals, while the pilots have been directed to report the disruption to the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The Global Positioning System (GPS) system enables pilots to fly aircraft on preferred routes from waypoint to waypoint. The satellite-based radio navigation system provides geolocation and time information to a GPS receiver anywhere on or near the Earth.

Due to disruption of signals, pilots are facing difficulty during landing and takeoffs due to the sudden disappearance of the signals of the satellite-based radio navigation system.

Earlier, two international airlines before landing at Sialkot Airport also complained about the disruption in the GPS system after with the assistance of an air traffic controller the pilot is able to land safely.

The GPS malfunction is a big problem and could result in a big crash if not fixed at the earliest risking life of passengers.