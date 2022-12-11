Disruption of GPS signals causes trouble for flight ops at Lahore airport

The disruption of GPS signals around Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore has caused troubles for the continuation of flight operations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the pilots of the flights are facing difficulties in taking-off and landing due to the disruption of GPS signals around the Lahore airport.

It emerged that GPS signals were also lost at a distance of 150 nautical miles from the Lahore airport.

Sources said that the pilot of a foreign airline’s aircraft from Abu Dhabi to Lahore contacted the control tower for assistance after facing a disruption of the GPS signals.

Sources added that pilots of different domestic and international airlines have also lodged complaints to the air traffic controllers regarding the GPS intervention.

The civil aviation officials prepared an Incident Occurrence and Unserviceability (IOU) report following the complaints and forwarded the report to the higher authorities.

In July, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had banned flight landings and takeoffs from 5-8 am at the Lahore Airport to avoid bird strikes.

The CAA had issued a notum to ensure safe air travel at the Lahore airport after over 30 incidents of bird strikes with planes in the last few weeks. All takeoff and landing on the Lahore Airport between 5-8 am was banned from July 11, 2022, the notum said. The ban was in place for two months.

