Sunday, November 27, 2022
Salah Uddin

PCAA website goes offline after technical glitch

KARACHI: Passengers were facing extreme difficulties after Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) website went offline at Islamabad International Airport due to a technical glitch, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The airport authorities were unable to provide details regarding the flight arrivals and departures to the passengers and citizens for the last three weeks after the PCAA website went offline.

Sources told ARY News that PCAA experts were failed to restore the flight data link of the Islamabad airport so far.

The PCAA spokesperson confirmed the technical fault in its flight inquiry system and apologised to the citizens for the inconvenience. The spokesperson added that experts are working to restore the flight inquiry system at the earliest.

