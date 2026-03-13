Grace Lilly: Southern Hospitality Star Arrested

Grace Lilly, the 27-year-old reality TV personality known for her role in Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, has been arrested again—this time on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

According to Charleston County jail records, Lilly was booked into the Charleston County Jail on Monday, March 10, 2026, following her arrest in South Carolina. She faced an initial bond of $10,575 but was released the next day (Tuesday, March 11) on personal recognizance, meaning she was freed without posting cash bail after promising to appear in court.

This marks the second arrest for Grace Lilly in recent months. In late December 2025, she was pulled over in Charleston on a warrant for second-degree harassment. During that incident, police reportedly discovered “happy pills” in her car (or purse, per some reports), though the primary charge at the time was harassment rather than drugs. She was released shortly after that arrest as well.

Lilly has appeared in all four seasons of Southern Hospitality (2022–2026), the Bravo spin-off series that follows the staff and social scene at Charleston’s Republic Garden & Lounge, where she worked as a VIP host. The show has gained attention for its drama-filled look at Southern nightlife and relationships.

Just hours before her most recent arrest, Lilly posted on Instagram about preparing to watch Marty Supreme, sharing a casual update with fans.

This latest legal issue has drawn renewed media attention to the Bravo star, highlighting ongoing challenges amid her rising public profile. No further details on the specific substance involved or court proceedings have been released at this time.