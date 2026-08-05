Gracie Abrams has opened up about how her relationship with actor Paul Mescal has positively influenced her songwriting.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated singer – who has been dating the Oscar-nominated actor since 2024 – admitted she initially worried that feeling secure and happy in her personal life might affect her ability to write music.

“I was worried feeling secure and stable was threatening my drive to write music,” she had said, explaining that she had little experience writing songs while feeling “security and joy and love and safety.”

However, Abrams said those fears proved unfounded.

“It’s had the most amazing effect on my writing,” she said. “It has given me the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life. It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn’t know a relationship with another person of any kind could.”

The singer added that her relationship has offered her fresh perspective on previous romances, her family and friendships, calling the experience “the greatest gift.”

Abrams also revealed that she and Mescal often make music together at home. She shared that the actor received a credit on “Imaginary Friend,” a track from her latest album, Daughter from Hell, after contributing to a guitar part during one of their creative sessions.

Although the couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Abrams said she values maintaining a balance between privacy and openness.