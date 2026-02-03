Gracie Abrams gushes over BF Paul Mescal in sweet 30th birthday post

Gracie Abrams is celebrating Paul Mescal’s milestone birthday with a heartfelt glimpse into their relationship.

The singer marked Mescal’s 30th birthday on February 2 by sharing a romantic Instagram carousel filled with candid, intimate moments from their time together.

Alongside the photos, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple are “deeply in love” and growing closer as they balance busy careers.

Abrams soundtracked the post with “Calico Skies,” a song written by Paul McCartney for his late wife Linda McCartney. The song choice carried special meaning, as Mescal is currently preparing to portray McCartney in the upcoming film project The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.

“My whole heart!!!!!!!!!! I love February 2,” Abrams wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday. I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better.”

One photo in the carousel showed Abrams and Mescal seated side by side at a baseball game, wearing matching Boston Red Sox caps and sunglasses while another image featured a black-and-white shot of the pair embracing on an empty stadium field.

Her carousels also featured several snapshots of Abrams’ close friend Clemmy, whom she also referenced affectionately in the caption.

Gracie Abrams has been linked to Paul Mescal since June 2024.