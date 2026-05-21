Gracie Abrams' Highly Anticipated Album "Daughter from Hell" Set to Drop July 17

Gracie Abrams is gearing up to release her third studio album, “Daughter from Hell”, on July 17, 2026, and it’s generating major buzz.

The singer-songwriter announced the album’s release date via social media, sharing a snippet of the lead single, “Hit the Wall”, which dropped on May 14.

A Darker, Sharper Sound

“Daughter from Hell” marks a departure from Abrams’ previous work, with a darker and sharper tone. The album is co-produced and co-written with Aaron Dessner, known for his work with The National.

Abrams has teased the album’s themes, saying it’s “the introduction to this new chapter” and that she’s “so ready for it to be yours”.

Tracklist and Collaborations

The album will feature 16 tracks, including the lead single “Hit the Wall”.

While the full tracklist hasn’t been revealed, Abrams has debuted several new songs on tour, including “Death Wish”, “Cold Goodbyes”, and “In Between”.

Acting Debut and Future Plans

Abrams is also set to make her acting debut in the A24 film “Please”, written and directed by Halina Reijn. With her music and acting careers on the rise, Abrams is one to watch.