Gracie Abrams mysteriously posts Taylor Swift’s ex photo in her wedding look

Gracie Abrams has sparked online debate after including an unexpected screenshot featuring Joe Alwyn in an Instagram carousel posted days after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding.

Abrams, 26, shared a collection of photos on Instagram showcasing the red sequined gown she wore to the New York City celebration at Madison Square Garden. Among the glamorous outfit shots, however, fans noticed an image from the 2018 film The Favourite featuring Swift’s former boyfriend Joe Alwyn alongside actress Emma Stone.

The still captures a memorable scene in which Stone’s character, Abigail Hill, attacks Alwyn’s character, Samuel Masham, in the woods. Although Alwyn’s face is not clearly visible, fans were quick to recognize the reference.

Abrams offered no explanation for including the screenshot, which appeared alongside childhood photos, artistic images and close-ups of her sparkling gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

The post quickly drew attention from Swift’s fanbase, with many questioning the seemingly random addition.

“Crazyyyyy,” one fan commented, while another described the move as “weird.”

A third user wrote, “Not congratulating Taylor—but posting her ex?”

Gracie Abrams did not directly reference Swift and Kelce’s wedding in the caption, though the red sequined dress matched the outfit she was photographed wearing while arriving at and leaving the high-profile event.

The singer has long been close to Swift, having opened for The Eras Tour during its 2023 and 2024 legs. The pair also collaborated on the song Us, which appeared on Abrams’ 2024 album The Secret of Us.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for more than six years before ending their relationship in 2023.