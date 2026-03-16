Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal cozy up for at 2026 Oscars

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams brought both romance and style to the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, stepping out together for a glamorous date night in Los Angeles.

The couple posed closely together as they arrived at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, sharing affectionate moments and smiles as cameras flashed. Their loved-up appearance marked one of their most high-profile outings since going public with their relationship.

For the starry night, Abrams stunned in a navy sequined gown featuring a sheer bodice and a flowing floor-length skirt. The delicate look was finished with a soft tulle scarf that trailed behind her as she walked the red carpet. The singer styled her bixie haircut with a subtle side part, showing off sparkling diamond earrings and soft glam makeup.

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal opted for a sleek take on classic black tie. The actor wore a black cashmere jacket with small lapels over a crisp white shirt and tailored black trousers, paired with a loose black tie. He accessorized the look with a small hoop earring and a watch.

The outing came during a big night for Mescal, whose film Hamnet was nominated in several categories at the ceremony. In the film, Mescal portrays playwright William Shakespeare in director Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel.

The Oscars appearance followed another major milestone for the couple earlier this year when they made their red-carpet debut together at the BAFTA Awards in London. The pair have been romantically linked since mid-2024.