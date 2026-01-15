Gracie Abrams reveals about his debut in upcoming film

Gracie Abrams is about to make her acting debut in a new feature film from Halina Reijn, the director of Babygirl, with the project backed by A24.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will star in Please, which Reijn has written and will also direct.

The plot details for the film have not been disclosed. David Hinojosa will produce the project, marking his third collaboration with Reijn, while the director will also produce through her Man Up Film banner.

Please will be Reijn’s third film with A24, following the 2022 satirical slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl. The latter became one of the studio’s most successful global releases, earning $64 million worldwide.

Abrams’ move into acting comes amid a period of sustained success in music. Since emerging in 2019, she has built a strong profile with EPs Minor and This Is What It Feels Like, before achieving a breakthrough with her 2023 debut album Good Riddance, which earned her a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

Her 2024 follow-up, The Secret of Us, produced multiple commercial successes, including “Close To You” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry”.

In 2025, she also received a Grammy nomination for best pop duo or group performance for “Us”, her collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Given her growing creative profile and industry background as the daughter of filmmaker JJ Abrams, her transition to film marks a notable expansion of her career.