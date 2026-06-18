Gracie Abrams reveals 'Daughter from Hell' tracklist

Gracie Abrams further heightened anticipation among fans for her highly anticipated upcoming album, Daughter from Hell.

On Wednesday, June 17, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal the track list for her third studio album. In the post, Abrams shared a gray-toned photo of herself posing on a sofa in a stylish T-shirt, with her short hair styled in a side part. The image also displayed the titles and running times of the 16 tracks featured on the album.

Daughter from Hell track list:

Hit the Wall (3:16) Death Wish (3:36) The Knife (3:37) Daughter from Hell(4:08) Look at My Life(3:11) Good Reason (4:10) Men Like You(4:03) Sober (2:52) Broke My Heart (3:40) Mews (4:13) Minibar (2:00) Imaginary Friend(2:30) Afflictions (3:28) Humming (4:11) What If It’s Right? (4:36) Cold Goodbyes (2:58)

Fans’ reactions

Shortly after the track list was unveiled, fans flooded the comments section with messages of excitement. “Cannot wait,” one supporter wrote, while another added, “This is insane, insane, insane.” “IM SO UP,” a third fan remarked. A fourth predicted, “Album of the year.”

Gracie Abrams, whose previous album The Secret of Us was released on June 21, 2024, is set to release her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, on July 17, 2026.