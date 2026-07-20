Gracie Abrams shares delightful update with fans

Just a few days after the launch of her album Daughter From Hell, Gracie Abrams announced another unexpected release, surpassing the expectations of her admirers.

The 26-year-old performer posted a thrilling statement regarding two bonus tracks on social media, wholeheartedly thanking fans for the excellent reception to her album on Sunday, July 19.

The star behind the popular single “That’s So True” took to her official X account to share a limited-time offer, remarking, “Hey SURPRISE, Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6pm PT on iTunes for a limited time if you can believe it.”

Praising her fans, Gracie Abrams went on to say, “I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far. Really truly your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes.”

Hey SURPRISE

Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6pm PT on iTunes for a limited time if you can believe it

I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far

Really truly your… pic.twitter.com/IUBVSdrqSi — Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) July 19, 2026

The Grammy award receiver concluded, “Fingers crossed you enjoy these too. I personally love them very much,” ending her brief note while looking forward to more love from her audience.

Fans, on the other hand, filled the comment section with excited thoughts on the online platform. One over-excited user remarked, “OMG LETS GOOOOOHHH,” and added, “we’ll be buying both thank you so much for out of nowhere MOTHER.” Another lovingly expressed, “OUT OF NOWHERE WE HAVE WONNNNN.”