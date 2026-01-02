Grade 21 police officer Azad Khan appointed as new Karachi police Chief

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Azad Khan, has been appointed as the new Karachi Police Chief, ARY News reported.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, has issued an official notification regarding the appointment. Azad Khan, a Grade-21 officer, has been formally entrusted with the charge of the city’s police force.

The appointment comes amid a series of other high-level transfers and postings within the Sindh Police.

According to the notification, Zulfiqar Larak has been appointed as AIG Special Branch.

Whereas Sharjeel Kharal has taken over as AIG Police Operations Sindh. While Iqbal Dara has been posted as AIG Police Training Sindh.

Faisal Abdullah Chachar has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas. Moreover, Nasir Aftab has been given the additional charge of DIG Sukkur.

Furthermore Pervez Chandio has been named DIG Establishment Division Sindh.

The transfer and posting has been conducted after retirement of ex-IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon who was retired on yesterday December 31 and appointment of Karachi Police Chief AIG Javed Alam Odho as new IG Sindh.

Earlier, Javed Alam Odho on Thursday takes charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police following the retirement of his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Establishment Division notified Javed Alam Odho’s appointment as Inspector General of Sindh Police after approval from the federal government.

Earlier, he was Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and was being tipped as the frontrunner for appointment of the new chief of Sindh Police.

Javed Alam Odho was earlier given additional charge as IG Sindh following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stepped down from police service on December 31.

The new police chief of Sindh was given salute by a smartly dressed special police contingent on his arrival at Karachi’s Central Police Office. The new IG Sindh Police held a meeting with senior police officials posted at the CPO.

IG Javed Alam Odho also laid floral wreath at the memorial of police martyrs and observed Fateha.