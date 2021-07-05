Graft case against Sindh CM: co-accused’s accounts frozen, properties seized

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court was informed on Monday that properties of former energy secretary Agha Wasif, a co-accused in Nooriabad power plant reference involving Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, have been seized and his accounts frozen.

The co-accused filed objections to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) decision to get his properties seized and bank accounts frozen.

The court issued a notice to the national graft buster to submit its reply to the objections by July 15.

According to the bureau, Wasif forwarded a summary for laying power lines to link the Nooriabad power plant with K-Electric’s power supply system. The summary was aimed to give the project legal cover in order to benefit co-accused, it said.

NAB said it traced fund transfers into accounts of a company registered in his wife’s name. Both Wasif and his wife were given an opportunity to come up with an explanation in this regard but they didn’t join investigation.

The case was adjourned until July 15.

On June 30, the accountability court had deferred the indictment of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Nooriabad Power Plant reference until July 28.