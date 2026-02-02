Grammy Awards 2026: celebrities who took the spotlight

The 2026 Grammy Awards kicked off with more than just chart-topping beats. A full-blown fashion storm swept across the red carpet.

The event was held on Sunday, February 1 at Crypto.com Arena, one of music’s biggest nights doubled as a high-fashion spectacle, with Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed to impress.

Celebrities brought their A-game. striking bold poses in standout looks that turned the red carpet into a runway and gained some serious fashion competition.

Making a highly anticipated return after years away, Justin and Hailey Bieber coordinated in sleek black ensembles, while Lady Gaga commanded attention in a dramatic black feathered gown.

While the night is all about celebrating musical excellence and honoured the year’s best albums and songs, the Grammys have always been just as iconic for their fashion moments.

From impossibly glamorous gowns to custom couture creations fresh off the runway, here are 12 best dressed looks:

