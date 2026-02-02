Grammy Awards 2026: Halle Bailey reveals cute routine

Halle Bailey shared a heartfelt sneak peek into her life as a mother while stepping onto the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys. She revealed a sweet new habit her young son has picked up that means everything to her.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the event, the 25-year-old singer and actress couldn’t hide her joy as she talked about her 2-year-old son, Halo.

According to Bailey, her little boy has recently started offering compliments, and it’s become her favourite part of the day.

“He’s just the best,” she said with a smile. “He started calling me beautiful recently. Yeah, it’s a thing!”

Bailey welcomed Halo, her first child with ex-boyfriend DDG, in December 2023 and shared the news publicly a few days later.

At the time, she marked the moment with an emotional Instagram post that captured how deeply becoming a mother had changed her.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son. Welcome to the world, my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she wrote.

During her pregnancy, Bailey chose to keep the experience private while working on major projects, including The Little Mermaid and The Colour Purple.

She later explained that decision at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March 2024, saying it came from a desire to protect something deeply personal.

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” she said. “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.”

Bailey and DDG later ended their relationship after more than two years together, a decision the rapper described as difficult but necessary.

What followed was a period marked by legal disputes, including custody filings and restraining order requests from both sides.

DDG denied Bailey’s abuse allegations in June 2025, while Bailey sought sole legal and physical custody of Halo.

By October 2025, the former couple reached a custody agreement and dropped their restraining orders against each other.

Now, as she balances her career with motherhood, Bailey’s focus remains firmly on her son.

Her comments at the Grammys offered a rare but touching insight into the quieter moments of her life, the kind that happen far away from cameras, awards and applause.

The 2026 Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and are also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.