Grammy Awards 2026: Jelly Roll, Billie Ellish took their titles home

Jelly Roll and Billie both took home Grammy Awards during the event on February 1.

The Flo Rida won three Grammys: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song with Brandon Lake for Hard Fought Hallelujah and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey for Amen. Jelly Roll did the opposite of Billie Eilish when asked to comment on current politics.

While Billie condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations onstage with her brother Finneas, Jelly Roll opted out of doing so.

On the backstage after receiving the award, the reporter asked Jelly Roll, “Would you be willing to comment on what’s going on in the country right now?” The singer replied, “Not really”.

He explained, “So this is the truth, and I’m glad somebody asked, because I love talking about this stuff, and people care to hear my opinion, but so I can tell you that people shouldn’t care to hear my opinion”.

“You know, I’m a dumb redneck, like, I haven’t watched enough,” he said, per People. “I didn’t have a phone for 18 months”. The singer said, “I’m so disconnected from what’s happening”.

“I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium. Like, I didn’t even know politics were f–king real until I was in my mid-20s in jail,” he said. “Like, that’s how disconnected you are when you grew up in a drug addict household. You think we, like, had common calls about what’s happening in rural politics? Like, we’re just trying to find a way to survive, man, you know?”

He noted that he does “have a lot to say about it.” Adding, “I’m going through it next week, and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the loudest and clearest way I’ve ever spoke in my life. So I look forward to it on the Internet”.