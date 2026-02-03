Grammy Awards 2026: Kelsea Ballerini got nominated for her 5th album

Kelsea Ballerini was nominated at the Grammys for her fifth studio album, Patterns, which was previously released in October, 2024.

This nod marked her sixth nomination; this time, she was nominated for the Best Contemporary Country Album. The 32-year-old earlier defined her edition as “super autobiographical”.

During her recent Live From E! News, Grammys 2026, the interviewer asked, “So, where are you now? And what can we expect musically in the future based on the third chapter??”

She replied, “I just put on an EP, actually, in the last few months called Mount Pleasant”. She went on to explain, “I feel like that was kind of the follow-up to Pattern to keep people up to date” She punched, “Right now, I’m back in my real life”.

The crooner shared her ongoing plans, “I’m not writing. I’m just—I’ve always been a chronic oversharer”. She further said, “I think for the first time, at 32, I’m reining it in,” adding, “I think my life might just be my life for a while”.

This followed a major disclosure by the American singer-songwriter on New Year’s Eve through her official Instagram account. Her boyfriend, Chase Stokes and the star had patched up after a brief separation period.