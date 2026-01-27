Grammy Awards 2026 nominees list turns up the heat

Grammy Awards return for the year 2026. The show, once again, will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

In the recent announcement, the Grammy Awards 2026 returned on Sunday, February 1, and will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah. It’s the comedian’s sixth and, according to him, final time leading the ceremony.

The show will be live broadcast from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 8 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

In those terms, the 2026 Record of the Year race appears tight. Promo for Chappell Roan’s latest loosie “The Subway” has been plastered across its namesake public transit system all year. Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” premiered during last year’s Grammys. Bad Bunny, one of the biggest artists in the world right now, will bring “DtMF” to the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8. And not only has Doechii’s single “Anxiety” been floating around for years, it’s all but pre-existing IP, lightly reworking a Gotye song that won this category in 2013.

As we wait for the February 1 Grammy Awards ceremony, here are our best prognostications for who will win the Big Four categories:

1: Nominations for Grammys record of the year in 2026

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter “Anxiety,” Doechii “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA “The Subway,” Chappell Roan “APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

2: Grammy’s album of the year in 2026

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny “SWAG,” Justin Bieber “Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter “Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice “MAYHEM,” Lady Gaga “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar “MUTT,” Leon Thomas “CHROMAKOPIA,” Tyler, The Creator

3: Grammys song of the year in 2026

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga. Written by Henry Walter, Lady Gaga and Andrew Watt. “Anxiety,” Doechii. Written by Jaylah Hickmon. “APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars. Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park and Theron Thomas. “DtMF,” Bad Bunny. Written by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria and Tyler Thomas Spry. “Golden” (From “KPop Demon Hunters”), HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI. Written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA. Written by Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe and Kamasi Washington. “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter. Written by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter. “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

4: Grammy’s best new artist in 2026