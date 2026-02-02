Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber, Hailey bring date night energy to red carpet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are exuding power couple energy on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards!

Over the weekend, the lovebirds made a joint appearance in coordinated black ensembles for a stylish date night at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The couple, who have not walked the Grammys red carpet together in four years, drew attention with their sleek, matching looks.

Justin Bieber, 31, opted for an oversized black Balenciaga suit paired with black dress shoes. He kept his accessories minimal, wearing a Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry 100 carat necklace along with his signature nose ring.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, 29, complemented her husband’s look in a black sleeveless sheer Alaïa gown. The body con dress featured a small train that revealed a glimpse of her pointed black shoes. The Rhode founder elevated the ensemble with custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a necklace with a 30 carat pear shaped diamond center, matching 20 carat pear shaped earrings, and a 12 carat ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Beyond fashion, the couple also made a political statement. Justin and Hailey joined several celebrities in protesting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency by wearing white pins that read “ICE OUT” in bold black lettering.

Justin Bieber’s appearance marked a major return to the Grammys stage. The singer received four nominations this year, including Album of the Year for SWAG, Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daises,” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.” He also performed during the ceremony.