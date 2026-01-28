Grammys Producer responds to speculation about Taylor Swift at 2026 show

Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston has pushed back on growing speculation that Taylor Swift will perform at the 2026 ceremony, calling the rumors entirely fabricated.

In a recent interview with HITS, Winston said the chatter began after a report appeared on the outlet’s HITS List, which he claims was never based on confirmed information.

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week,” Winston said. “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I’m getting asked about it as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office.”

Winston jokingly described the situation as a “full-circle rumor,” noting how quickly unverified claims can spread once they gain traction online.

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, Leon Thomas, and the Marías are among the artists confirmed to perform at the upcoming ceremony on February 1, according to the Recording Academy.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the event, and Doechii and Harry Styles have been named as presenters.

Taylor Swift will not be competing for awards at the upcoming show, as her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, did not meet the eligibility window for the 68th annual Grammy Awards. The eligibility period ran from August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025, while Swift released the album on October 3.