Grand opposition alliance to launch anti-government movement after Eid

KARACHI: The Grand Opposition Alliance formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other major opposition parties announced an anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the newly formed opposition alliance—also comprising, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) — would be holding the first joint public gathering in Quetta on April 14.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also hinted at joining the opposition alliance as its Liaquat Baloch said that his party will make a final announcement after the approval of Majlis Shura

The Grand Opposition Alliance would also be holding public gatherings in other parts of the country to protest against ‘massive’ rigging in the elections. The schedule for public gatherings in other cities would be announced later in consultation with all parties.

Sources privy to the development said that the Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would also be approached to join the opposition in the movement against the government.

BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been tasked to contact Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Jiye Sindh Party. The Grand Opposition Alliance would carry out the movement with a motto of ‘non-interference in politics, an independent judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of people’.

Earlier in the day, six major opposition parties including PTI held a meeting and discussed forming the ‘grand opposition alliance’ to give a ‘tough’ time to the government.

Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Achackzai attended the meeting.

Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) head Allama Nasir Abbas and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser were also present on the occasion.

A press statement after the meeting said that all parties participating in the meeting rejected the ‘manipulation’ in the results of the general elections 2024 elections.

“The fake government was strengthened and the unelected people were imposed with a fake mandate. All kinds of interference in politics should be stopped immediately. All the institutions should adhere to their respective limits according to the constitution,” the statement said.