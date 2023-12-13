Grand Theft Auto 6 breaks YouTube records

Barely a week after its release, the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) has become the most-viewed new game trailer on video search engine – YouTube.

The much-awaited first look of Grand Theft Auto’s latest installment has reached over 144 million times since it first went live last week.

YouTube itself revealed that the content creators and the gaming community have generated over 250 million views on the content related to GTA 6.

As per the data shared with GamesIndustry.biz last week, the company stated that the GTA 6 trailer reached 93 million views in 24 hours and crossed 96.8 million views in 30 hours.

“The Grand Theft Auto series has been at the epicenter of entertainment for decades and we expect the YouTube community and its creators to reach new heights for years to come with Grand Theft Auto 6,” said Leo Olebe, global head of YouTube Gaming.

LET’S GOOO!!! Congrats on an epic 93M views in just 24 hours, Grand Theft Auto VI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/51lCrZKxzq — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) December 8, 2023

He added: “Setting this new all-time record is a testament to the cultural impact of the series.”

The GTA 6 trailer went live earlier than planned on December 5 following a leak on social media. Rockstar also revealed that the game will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2025.