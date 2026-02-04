Grand Theft Auto Vi marketing to begin as Take-Two confirms launch date

Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) remains on track for a November release, easing concerns among players about a potential further delay to the highly anticipated title.

During its February 3 earnings call, the company confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch in November and that official marketing activities for the game will begin during the summer. The confirmation follows speculation that a third delay announcement could accompany the earnings report.

BREAKING: Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6 launch marketing will begin THIS SUMMER. IT’S HAPPENING. I absolutely cannot see Rockstar delaying it now. There’s absolutely no way they’d say something like this unless they were confident. HYPE pic.twitter.com/K62ekKrudx — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) February 3, 2026



Take-Two executives also indicated that the upcoming marketing campaign will mark the next phase of official communication around the title. As part of that rollout, fans are expected to receive additional information on GTA 6, including new promotional material.

Industry observers expect the third official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI to be released during the early stages of the marketing push, although no specific date has been announced. Previous trailers for GTA 6 were released several months ahead of their respective release windows.

Concerns about the game’s schedule intensified ahead of the earnings call due to the timing of previous delay announcements, including one issued shortly before an earlier financial briefing. Take-Two’s latest confirmation that GTA 6 is targeting a November 19, 2026, launch date has largely reduced speculation of an imminent delay.

Rockstar Games has not yet provided further details on the scope or content of the marketing campaign for the sixth edition of Grand Theft Auto. However, the publisher has historically conducted large-scale promotional rollouts for major releases in the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video game releases in development, and its upcoming marketing campaign is expected to draw significant attention in the months leading up to launch.