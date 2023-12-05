Grand Theft Auto VI trailer leaked early, coming in 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, but someone got their hands on the trailer early due to which the developer at Rockstar Games released the official trailer on Monday evening.

Only a game like the return of Grand Theft Auto could invite such anticipation for the release of a 1-minute and 30-second trailer. However, the game is set to release in 2025, as confirmed by the Rockstar Games last month.

Last year, players got a glimpse of an early build of GTA 6 when a hacker breached Rockstar’s servers and leaked some pre-alpha development footage of the game.

The gameplay footage showcased players being able to enter a strip club and carry out a heist at a small restaurant, other than that, players have had very little to go on save for the hints of a return to the hazy neon of Vice City through a few promotional images featuring that purple color palette and plenty of palm trees.