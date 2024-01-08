Grant Bradburn part ways with Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: Grant Bradburn on Monday announced quitting the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY News reported.
Bradburn was removed as Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach after the failure of Green Shirts in the World Cup 2023. Following removal he was sent back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
The Kiwi has joined an English county by parting ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Grant Bradburn took to X, former Twitter, to thank people for supporting him while working with the PCB.
Bohat Bohat Shukriya 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/n0k0pagdtb
— Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) January 7, 2024
Bradburn was appointed Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach on May 13, 2023.
Read more: Wahab Riaz appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector
Grant Bradburn was an off-spinner with Northern Districts who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a coach.
He has worked in various roles with Pakistan, eventually becoming the national team’s head coach including at last year’s World Cup, and has also been head coach of Scotland, including when they pulled off a famous win over England in Edinburgh in 2018.