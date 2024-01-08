11.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 8, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Grant Bradburn part ways with Pakistan Cricket Board

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Grant Bradburn on Monday announced quitting the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY News reported.

Bradburn was removed as Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach after the failure of Green Shirts in the World Cup 2023. Following removal he was sent back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The Kiwi has joined an English county by parting ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Grant Bradburn took to X, former Twitter, to thank people for supporting him while working with the PCB.

Bradburn was appointed Pakistan men’s cricket team head coach on May 13, 2023.

Read more: Wahab Riaz appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector

Grant Bradburn was an off-spinner with Northern Districts who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a coach.

He has worked in various roles with Pakistan, eventually becoming the national team’s head coach including at last year’s World Cup, and has also been head coach of Scotland, including when they pulled off a famous win over England in Edinburgh in 2018.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.