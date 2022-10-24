T20 World Cup: Grant Elliott speaks on free hit controversy in Pakistan-India match

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott says he feels the International Cricket Council (ICC) may change a rule following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The Kiwi batter made the remark in a tweet following India’s win their high octane ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan. The cricketer used free hit in his hashtag so he is apparently talking about the regulations regarding batsman getting clean bowled on a free hit.

“Why do I feel like there will be a rule change post this World Cup? #bowledonafreehit #battersgame 👀 #T20WC2022” he tweeted.

The last over of Indian innings, where they needed 15 runs to win, was full of commotion and cricketing rules came under question. Batter Virat Kohli struck the fourth delivery of Mohammad Nawaz’s over for a six and it was ruled a no-ball because of it being waist-height.

The left-arm pacer bowled a wide and remained a free hit.

The next delivery hit the stump and the ball went towards the third man region and India batters ran three runs.

The umpiring’s ruling of calling it a no-ball as well as taking runs after the ball hitting the stump on free hit has come under criticism.

