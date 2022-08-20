‘Grease’ returns to theatres to honour late star Olivia Newton-John

Popular musical Grease returned to theatres to honour its star Olivia Newton-John who died due to breast cancer this year.

The Chief Executive Officer of AMC Theatres Adam Aron said Grease will screen in 135 of their movie houses. The admission fee costs $5.

He added that they would donate $1 from every ticket to fund breast cancer research.

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John, many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen,” Adam Aron tweeted. “An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares, we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.”

She played the role of the-girl-next-door Sandy, who trades her ankle-length skirt and prim and proper hair for skin-tight black pants and a perm.

The high school sweetheart-turned-bad girl resonated with audiences worldwide, and continues to capture hearts decades after the movie was released.

The musical remained the highest-grossing musical for three decades, with Olivia Newton-John and the film’s co-star John Travolta maintaining a close relationship long after the film was made.

