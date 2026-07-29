Great White Shark breaches just feet behind boogie boarder off Newport beach

A beachgoer in Southern California had a surprisingly close encounter with apex ocean wildlife without even realizing it. Viral video footage captured a great white shark fully breaching out of the ocean just yards behind a boogie boarder riding a wave off the coast of Newport Beach.

The footage was filmed by Soaren Stevenson, a college ministry leader, during an early morning beach visit with his family. Remarkably, neither the boogie boarder—who turned out to be Stevenson’s brother-in-law—nor anyone else on the beach realized what had transpired until reviewing the recorded video hours later.

Unaware of the Apex Predator Behind Him

Initially mistaking the aquatic movement for a dolphin, Stevenson zoomed in on the recording to confirm the sighting.

“I was like, ‘That’s not even a dolphin — that’s a shark,'” Stevenson noted, describing the moment he realized his brother-in-law had been inches away from a breaching great white.

Despite growing up in Hawaii with experience around marine life, the boogie boarder called the surprising close encounter a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Stevenson expressed a heightened appreciation for ocean safety and the marine life sharing the shoreline, adding that while respect for marine animals is vital, he doesn’t plan to stop surfing.

The timing of the jump aligned with the kickoff of Shark Week 2026, adding a notable coincidence to the viral moment.

How Rare Are Shark Encounters in California?

While close encounters captured on camera often spark concern among beachgoers, official data highlights that unprovoked incidents remain rare.

Historical Context: According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), fewer than 250 documented shark incidents involving humans have been recorded in California since 1950.

Trend Analysis: Despite significant growth in coastal population, beach tourism, and water sports like surfing and paddleboarding, shark-human incidents have not increased proportionally over the decades.

Experts continuously remind beachgoers that while great white sharks inhabit coastal waters along the Pacific coast, humans are not their natural prey. Staying alert, swimming in groups, and obeying local lifeguard flags remain the best practices for safe ocean recreation.