Real-life ‘Jaws’: Great white shark leaps out of sea, bears its teeth at a boat

In a terrifying incident, a huge white shark suddenly leaped out of the sea and sank its teeth on a boat in South Africa.

In a video that went viral on social media, a massive great white shark can be seen emerging from the water just like in the Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” movie.

Cameraman Anthony Kobrowisky captured the incredible moments on camera in the waters off Gansbaai, which is known as the white shark capital of the world.

Anthony Kobrowisky said that he had many encounters with animals in his life but this was by far above the rest, Times Now News reported.

“The white sharks are generally very quick so you had to be ready all the time otherwise they would surprise you and be on the bait before I could get a video shot of the shark. My favourite aspect was that you never knew what you would see on the day. Every day was different,” he added.

Anthony said, “If there was one thing that everyone should be aware of is that we need to protect sharks. They need our protection.”