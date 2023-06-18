Greece boat accident: AJK police arrest 10 human traffickers

MIRPUR: Police have claimed to have arrested 10 agents who illegally sent Pakistanis to Europe via boat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

At least 78 people died and more than 100 were rescued including Pakistanis after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Peloponnese in southern Greece a day ago.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a crackdown on the network involved in human trafficking in the valley after the Greece traffic boat accident۔

DIG Dr. Khalid Chohan said 10 agents sent who sent people illegally to Europe have been taken into custody. The case has been registered at Khoi Rata police station.

The citizens hailing from Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, and Kotli in Azad Kashmir, were traveling to Europe in the boat. The rescue teams rescued group comprises both children and adults.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ill-fated migrant ship was carrying approximately 750 people, including 100 children and women. The vessel departed from Libya for Italy on the night of July 8. The incident was occurred due to overcrowding the ship during the loading process.