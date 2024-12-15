Greece boat incident: MOFA releases names of 47 rescued Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the list of 47 Pakistanis who were rescued following the tragic boat incident near Greece on Sunday.

The list was compiled based on interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and information provided by Greek authorities.

The names on the list include Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad, Mohsan Riaz, Talha, Raja Sajid, Raja Omar Nasir, Mehtab Rafaqat, Amir Habib, Muhammad Safdar, Nayyab Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Umair Ahsan, Muhammad Bilal, Rahat Dilawar, Manzar Ali, Ahmed Mukhtar, Haroon Asghar, Muzamil Hussain, Jamshaid Ali, Jaffar Iqbal, Muhammad Majid, Muhammad Salman, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Osama Ali, Husnain Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Hammad, Hassan Ali, Bilal Hussain, Sarmad Akbar, Usman Ahmad, Shoaib Mushtaq, Abdul Hanan, Ali Hamza, Fahad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Latif Rehman, Salman Khalid, Harmain Ali, Zain Ali, Usama Basharat, Mirza Kamran, Muhammad Waqas Syfyan Zulfiqar, Tahir Raza, Shahroz Ali, and Shahzeel Ahmad.

Earlier, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that as per initial reports, a total of 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued following yesterday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece.

“One Pakistani is confirmed to be among the dead. At this stage we are unable to confirm the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens was in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which were directly dealing with the search and rescue operation.

The embassy officials have reached the Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required, it was added.

Families of the missing Pakistanis can contact the Embassy of Pakistan to share details on this number: +30-6943850188

On December 14, the foreign media reported that a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, killing at least five of them.