Greece boat tragedy: FIA arrests ‘human smuggler’

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore has arrested a suspected ‘human smuggler’ for his alleged involvement in illegally sending a youth to Greece who went missing in refugees boat tragedy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The federal agencies commenced crackdowns against ‘human smugglers’ after dozens of Pakistanis drowned in the Greece boat tragedy.

The FIA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the agency’s anti-human trafficking circle arrested a ‘human smuggler’ – a travel agent Talha Shahzeb.

The travel agent Talha Shahzeb from Sheikhupura had allegedly received Rs3.5 million to illegally send a youth to Greece. The spokesperson added that the agent was arrested by the agency after receiving information from the affected youth’s family.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the FIA confirmed.

Crackdowns against human smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of disaster.

He also issued orders for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.

PM Sharif has also announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.

500 still missing, says UN

The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.

A media outlet reported that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One estimate indicated about 400 Pakistanis were on board. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has so far confirmed that only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan.