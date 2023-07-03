Greece Boat tragedy: FIA freezes bank accounts of 41 human smugglers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) froze bank accounts of 41 human smugglers, arrested in connection with the Greece Boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

As per details, FIA has decided to take action against human smugglers under the money laundering act.

The authority will also suspend the passports and CNICs of the alleged human smugglers who were involved in the Greece Boat tragedy.

Director General FIA informed the Airport Incharge to make sure the human smuggler does not flee abroad. In connection with the illegal smuggling of youth to Greece, 149 cases and five inquiries have been initiated by the FIA.

The tally of the youth missing in the Greece boat tragedy has reached 138 in the region, citing DIG Mirpur.

DIG Mirpur Khalid Mehmood Chohan said that the parents of 88 missing young men have contacted with police, while the data of the other 50 missing persons in the boat incident, has been collected with the help of the community.

The number of missing youth could further increase, he said. “The relatives of several missing youths have avoided contacting authorities,” the DIG said. He appealed to people to cooperate with the police. “Parents of missing youth shall provide information, we will extend help to them,” he assured.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said in a statement in the National Assembly that there were at least 350 Pakistani victims on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, adding that 82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process was underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data.