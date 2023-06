Greece boat tragedy: Initial probe report handed over to Pakistan

GUJRANWALA: The Greece government have provided report of initial probe of the boat tragedy to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the report stated that the boat embarked on its journey from Bin Ghazi, a Libyan city on June 9 to Italy and the boat sank 50 nautical miles away from the Pylos, Greece on June 14.

The boat carrying Pakistani, Syrian and Libyan citizens is owned by an Egyptian man. The Hellenic Coast Guard of Greece has saved the lives of 104 people including 14 Pakistani citizens and the dead bodies of 79 people have also been recovered, the report added.

The Greece government informed Pakistan that a total of 14 Pakistani smugglers are also identified including five smugglers from Gujarat and others from Mandi Bahauddin, Muridke and AJK.

Crackdowns against human smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of disaster.

He also issued orders for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.

PM Sharif has also announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.

500 still missing, says UN

The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.

A media outlet reported that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One estimate indicated about 400 Pakistanis were on board. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has so far confirmed that only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan.