Greece detains wildfire arson suspect: media

ATHENS: Greek authorities placed a man described as an Athens university professor in pre-trial detention on Thursday on suspicion of starting a series of wildfires near Athens, local media said.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias had said earlier this week that the 66-year-old suspect had set “four dangerous fires” in the semi-rural suburb of Vari, south of the capital, on June 8 and 9.

State agency ANA said the man, who denies involvement, was a sociology professor at a leading Athens university and a former police academy lecturer.

He was allegedly caught on security camera footage creating at least one of the blazes, ANA said.

This year Greece toughened up penalties for arson.

Perpetrators now face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 euros ($218,000).

The Mediterranean country is exceptionally vulnerable to summer wildfires.

Every day this season, the Greek fire department has battled dozens of fires, fuelled by high temperatures and strong winds.

After the warmest winter on record, Greece also experienced the hottest June and July since reliable data collection began in 1960.

It registered its earliest recorded heatwave in June.