Greece Digital Nomad Visa for Pakistanis in 2025- Complete Guide

Greece Digital Nomad Visa (also known as the Remote Work Visa) allows non-EU citizens, including Pakistanis, to live and work legally in the country while employed by entities outside Greece.

This visa opportunity was launched in 2021.

This visa has gained popularity due to its straightforward requirements, tax incentives, and access to the Schengen Area, enabling visa-free travel across 27 European countries.

As of August 2025, the program remains active with no major eligibility changes, though application processes have seen minor adjustments, such as continued availability of in-country applications despite earlier proposals to limit them.

For Pakistani professionals—freelancers, remote employees, or business owners—this visa offers a gateway to experience Mediterranean life without disrupting careers.

With Greece’s cost of living up to 50% lower than many Western European nations, it’s particularly appealing for those from Pakistan, where the average remote salary can stretch further amid affordable rents and vibrant coworking scenes.

This comprehensive guide, tailored for Pakistanis, covers eligibility, requirements, application steps, costs, benefits, living tips, extensions, and potential challenges. Whether you’re in IT, content creation, or consulting, here’s everything you need to know to make the move.

Eligibility Criteria

The Greece Digital Nomad Visa is open to non-EU/EEA citizens who meet specific professional and financial thresholds. Pakistanis are fully eligible, as Pakistan is not part of the EU or EEA. Key eligibility points include:

Nationality: Must be a non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizen. Pakistanis qualify automatically.

Age: Over 18 years old (though not explicitly stated, implied by work requirements).

Employment Status: You must work remotely for an employer, clients, or your own business registered outside Greece. Local work or competing with Greek businesses is prohibited. This includes freelancers, salaried employees, or self-employed individuals.

Income Requirement: A minimum stable monthly income of €3,500 (approximately PKR 1,050,000–1,100,000, based on current exchange rates of €1 ≈ PKR 300). This must be after taxes and from remote sources. For families:

– Add 20% (€700, ~PKR 210,000) for a spouse or partner.

– Add 15% (€525, ~PKR 157,500) per dependent child.

No Prior Residency Issues: No history of visa violations in Greece or the Schengen Area.

Health and Character: Must have comprehensive health insurance and a clean criminal record.

If you’re already in Greece on a tourist visa (visa-free for Pakistanis up to 90 days in 180), you may apply in-country for a residence permit equivalent. However, most Pakistanis apply from home due to entry visa requirements.

Requirements and Required Documents

To apply, gather documents proving your eligibility. All non-English/Greek documents (e.g., from Pakistan) must be translated into English or Greek and apostilled (via the Hague Apostille for international validity). Here’s a detailed list:

1.Visa Application Form: Completed and signed. Download from the Greek Embassy website or VFS Global (handling Pakistani applications).

2.Valid Passport: Must be valid for at least 3 months beyond your intended stay, with two blank pages.

3.Passport Photos: Two recent, color photos (3.5×4.5 cm) on a white background.

4.Proof of Remote Employment: Employment contract or freelancer agreements showing work for non-Greek entities. A declaration letter from your employer/client stating remote work capability. For self-employed: Business registration proof (outside Greece) and client invoices.

5.Proof of Income: Bank statements, tax returns, or pay slips for the last 3–6 months showing €3,500+ monthly. Adjust for family.

6.Health Insurance: Private policy covering Greece (minimum €30,000 coverage for medical emergencies, repatriation). Options like SafetyWing or Allianz are popular among nomads.

7.Criminal Record Certificate: From Pakistan’s police (FIR-free) or NADRA, apostilled.

8. Proof of Accommodation: Lease agreement, hotel booking, or Airbnb confirmation for at least the initial stay (e.g., 1–3 months).

9.Declaration Form: A signed statement confirming you won’t work for Greek companies and will comply with laws.

10.Family Documents (if applicable): Marriage certificate for spouse, birth certificates for children—all apostilled.

Tip for Pakistanis: Use services like VFS Global in Islamabad or Karachi for document submission, as they partner with the Greek Embassy.

Step-by-Step Application Process:

The process is efficient, typically taking 10–30 days. Pakistanis must apply via the Greek Embassy in Islamabad, as in-country applications are more suited for visa-free entrants.

1. Gather Documents: Prepare all items listed above. Get translations and apostilles (in Pakistan, via Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

2. Schedule Appointment: Contact the Greek Embassy in Islamabad (pk.grconsulate.gov.pk) or VFS Global. Book online or via phone/email. Expect a wait of 2–4 weeks.

3. Submit Application: Attend in person with originals and copies. Pay the fee. Biometrics may be taken.

4. Wait for Decision: The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum reviews. You’ll be notified via email/phone. Processing: 10 working days to 1 month.

5. Collect Visa: If approved, pick up your Type D visa (national long-stay).

6. Enter Greece and Register: Upon arrival, register at the local Aliens and Immigration Department within 1 month for a residence card (biometric permit).

7. Alternative: In-Country Application: If in Greece (e.g., on a short-stay visa), apply directly at the Ministry for a 2-year permit. This option remains available as of 2025.

Common pitfalls: Incomplete documents or unapostilled certificates lead to rejections. Double-check income proof, as it’s scrutinized.

Costs Involved

Visa Fee: €75 (~PKR 22,500) per applicant.

Family Fees: €150 (~PKR 45,000) per additional member for administrative costs.

Other Expenses:

– Health insurance: €50–150/month (~PKR 15,000–45,000).

– Translations/Apostilles: PKR 5,000–20,000.

– Travel to Embassy: PKR 5,000–10,000 (from major cities).

– Residence Permit: €16 (~PKR 4,800) for the card.

– Total Estimated for Solo Applicant: €200–500 (~PKR 60,000–150,000), excluding living costs.

No refunds on fees if rejected.

Benefits of the Visa

Work-Life Balance: Live in paradise while working remotely—no need for a local job.

Schengen Access: Travel visa-free to 27 countries for short stays.

Tax Incentives: No Greek taxes if staying <183 days/year. For longer, 50% income tax reduction for up to 7 years as a tax resident.

Family Inclusion: Bring spouse and children; they get dependent permits.

Affordable Lifestyle: Monthly costs in Greece: €800–1,500 (~PKR 240,000–450,000) for rent, food, etc., vs. higher in Pakistan’s urban areas.

Path to Long-Term Stay: Leads to permanent residency after 5 years (with 183 days/year in Greece) and citizenship after 7 years, including language tests.

Cultural Perks: From Pakistani perspective, halal food is available in cities like Athens, and Muslim communities exist.

Living in Greece as a Pakistani Digital Nomad

Greece offers a welcoming environment for Pakistanis, with shared values in hospitality and family.

Challenges

Language: Greek dominant; English in tourist areas, but learn basics.

Bureaucracy: Visa extensions can be slow.

Cultural Adjustment: Hot summers, different work culture.

For Pakistanis: Visa entry barriers (need prior approval); homesickness—join expat groups on Facebook/X.

Inflation: Costs rising (e.g., minimum wage up to €830 in 2024), but still budget-friendly.

Pro Tip: Join communities like “Digital Nomads Greece” on Facebook or Reddit for Pakistani-specific advice.

Extensions and Long-Term Options

Visa Extension: Before expiry, apply for a 2-year residence permit at the local immigration office. Requires updated documents and proof of ongoing remote work.

Renewal: Renewable every 2 years if conditions met.

Path to PR/Citizenship: After 5 years (183 days/year), apply for permanent residency.

Citizenship after 7 years, passing Greek language/culture tests. No direct path via this visa, but it counts toward residency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is the visa available for Pakistanis in 2025? Yes, no restrictions.

2. Can I bring my family? Yes, with adjusted income.

3. Do I need to speak Greek? No, but helpful for daily life.

4. What if my application is rejected? Reapply with corrections; common reasons: insufficient income proof.

5. COVID Requirements? None as of 2025, but stay vaccinated.

6. Can I work for Greek clients? No, violates terms.

For official updates, visit the Greek Ministry of Migration (migration.gov.gr) or Embassy in Pakistan. Consult immigration experts for personalized advice. Safe travels to your Greek adventure!