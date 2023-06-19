Greece ship tragedy: Pakistan observes day of mourning today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing a day of mourning over the tragic deaths of its national in the ship sinking incident near the coast of Greece on Wednesday.

The national flag is flying at half-mast and special prayers are being offered for the deceased of the Greece ship tragedy.

At least 78 people were drowned when the ill-fated boat with reportedly 400 to 750 people onboard sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek coast. Meanwhile, some 104 people were rescued and sent to Kalamata, Greece, as per to the latest media reports.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to observe mourning day on Monday (today) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.

National Police Bureau Director General Ehsan Sadiq has been appointed chairman of the probe committee while the other members include Foreign Ministry’s Additional Secretary for Africa Javed Imrani, DIG Poonch Zaheer Ahmed and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Joint Secretary Faisal Nisar Chaudhry.

The probe committee will collect evidence and facts regarding the people who drowned in the shipwreck to ascertain responsible persons and investigate the human trafficking aspects.