Greece Shipwreck: Hundreds missing, 12 Pakistanis rescued

GREECE: At least 78 people have died and more than 100 have been rescued including Pakistanis after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Peloponnese in southern Greece a day ago, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ship wreck incident was reported on June 14 from Greece, in which more than five hundred migrants gone missing.

In a successful rescue operation, 104 individuals, including 12 Pakistani citizens originating from different cities in Pakistan such as Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, and Kotli in Azad Kashmir, were saved. The rescued group comprises both children and adults.

The Pakistani Embassy in Greece in a statement provided reassurance to Pakistani citizens that the 12 rescued Pakistanis from the shipwreck have been in contact. The government officials confirmed the recovery of 78 bodies, which are currently awaiting identification through DNA analysis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ill-fated migrant ship was carrying approximately 750 people, including 100 children and women. The vessel departed from Libya for Italy on the night of July 8. The incident was occurred due to overcrowding the ship during the loading process.

Following the shipwreck, 78 bodies of migrants have been recovered, while hundreds remain missing. Greece declared a three-day mourning period, recognizing this tragedy as one of the deadliest shipwrecks in history.

As per western media outlets, the ship carried passengers from various nationalities, including Pakistani, Afghani, Egyptian, Syrian, and Palestinian nationals.