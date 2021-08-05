Greedy son kills father for property in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed on Thursday they have solved a case pertaining to the murder of a 50-year-old man in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The body of the man identified as Zarram Khan was found at Zero Point on July 31. The police revealed his son turned out to be his murderer during investigation.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the victim’s son.

During interrogation, suspect Ajab Khan confessed to killing his father for property in connivance with a friend.

The police said Ajab wanted to usurp his father’s property. He called his father to Zero Point where he killed him by hitting his head with a stone repeatedly.

Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice, they said.