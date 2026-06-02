Green and Inglis hit fifties as Australia post 231-9 in second ODI

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green hit fighting half centuries to help Australia post 231-9 in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Green knocked a polished 92-ball 53 while Inglis scored a 74-ball 51 to counter another spin test on a dry Gaddafi Stadium pitch after the visitors were put in to bat by Pakistan.

The Green-Inglis duo lifted Australia from 51-3 with a sedate 51-run stand after Pakistan attacked with the spin as early as from the fifth over.

But it was pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who bowled opener Alex Carey with the first ball of the match before spinners Abrar Ahmed and Arafat Minhas struck once each, removing Matthew Short (15) and Marnus Labuschagne for five respectively.

Inglis hit five boundaries in his fifth ODI fifty before he was bowled by Minhas in the 27th over.

Minhas, who took five wickets on debut in Pakistan’s five-wicket win in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday, finished with 2-27.

Green added another invaluable 65 runs for the fifth wicket with Matthew Renshaw (43) before Abrar removed Green to push the visitors hard.

Green’s third ODI half century had a single boundary and two sixes.

Oliver Peake ensured Australia post a fighting total with a brisk 32-ball 31 inclusive of two sixes and a boundary.

Shaheen was the best home bowler with 3-36.