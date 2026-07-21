Green Bus Service gets two new routes in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district administration has started operations on additional routes of the Green Bus Service in Rawalpindi to improve public transportation facilities for citizens.

According to the administration, Route No. 2 has been made operational under a new alignment on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner.

The revised route will operate from Fawara Chowk to Korang Chowk and will also pass through Kacheri Chowk under the updated alignment.

The expanded Green Bus route will cover several important locations, including Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh, Mareer Chowk, Punjab House, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Jinnah Park, Jhanda Chichi, and Rehmatabad.

Officials said the expansion aims to provide more convenient and accessible transport facilities to residents across key areas of the city.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Green, Blue line metro bus services in Islamabad

In 2022, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Blue Line and Green Line metro bus services in Islamabad, terming the step a big relief for commuters of the twin cities dealing with high fuel prices.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister termed the service a gift for the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which would accommodate common man, students and workers plying on the routes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stone of Metro Bus Operation Command and Control Centre.

He lauded the step of the Punjab government to provide free electricity to consumers using 100 units and hoped that the other provinces would also emulate the facility.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the steps taken regarding the welfare of the Islamabad police and their families.