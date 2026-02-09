Green Day frontman sends strong warning to ICE days before Super Bowl LX

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong directed strong remarks at ICE agents during a Friday concert in the San Francisco area, just days before Green Day’s pre‑game performance at Super Bowl LX.

Joe Armstrong’s comments added a political edge to the band’s build‑up to one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

At the show, Armstrong addressed immigration enforcement personnel directly, urging ICE agents to quit their jobs and “come on this side of the line.”

He argued that high‑profile figures tied to controversial immigration policies would ultimately not stand by them, referencing prominent political names associated with those debates.

Armstrong’s remarks reflect Green Day’s long history of outspoken criticism of political figures and policies. The band’s commentary on ICE comes ahead of their appearance as part of the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony, which will take place before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks kickoff in Santa Clara, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day Italy (@greendayitalianrageandlove)

The performance is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Green Day have often used their platform to express dissent. In previous live shows, the band altered the lyrics of their iconic song “American Idiot” to criticize political movements associated with the Trump era. That pattern of commentary continued with Armstrong’s address to ICE agents.

The Super Bowl’s halftime show will feature another performer known for vocal political positions, as Bad Bunny — who has also criticized both ICE and former President Trump — is expected to take the stage between 5 and 5:30 p.m. PT.

Back in April 2025, the legendary band Green Day made their long-awaited debut at Coachella with a powerful performance that included a rare and pointed reference to Palestine, which went viral.

The band’s headline set, marking the second day of the Coachella music festival, captivated the crowd not only with its energy but also with a bold political statement.

During the conclusion of their performance, Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered a lyric in their viral song “Jesus of Suburbia” to acknowledge the ongoing war in Gaza.