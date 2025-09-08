Green E-Taxi scheme empowers Punjab youth with electric vehicles

LAHORE: In a bid to make unemployed youth self-employed, the Government of Punjab has taken a major step by officially launching the Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025, ARY News reported.



The step has been taken to provide electric and hybrid taxis to unemployed youth across the province.

The Green E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is designed to offer inexpensive vehicle ownership through interest-free instalments, at the same time considering the pollution-free environment.

According to the sources, the scheme, in its first phase, will provide 1,100 electric taxis, with 30 vehicles kept exclusively for women.

The Green E-Taxi Scheme is led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and reflects the provincial government’s commitment to reducing pollution and creating employment opportunities.



Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

The individual must be a Pakistani citizen, having Punjab’s domicile.

Age should be between 21 and 45 years.

A valid Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and a current driving license is imperative.

Belong to low-income groups; individuals with criminal records or high-income status may be disqualified.

Documents Required

Documents which are required to apply for the Green E-Taxi Scheme are, applicant’s CNIC, a valid driving license, a passport-sized photograph, proof of residence (domicile certificate or utility bill), and bank account details.

Those applying for multiple vehicles may need to provide NTN or business credentials.

Application Process

The application is completely online:

Use the official portal to get registered, adding CNIC details and mobile number. Give OTP verification. Choose your city and vehicle type (electric or hybrid). Upload required documents. Upon approval, complete bank formalities and receive a delivery schedule.

The government urges interested candidates to apply promptly, as the final deadline will be announced via the official portal.

Payment Structure

The scheme offers:

Affordable down payments.

Easy monthly instalments.

Full ownership rights upon completion of payments.

Exact figures will be disclosed at the scheme’s formal launch.

Electric vs. Hybrid Taxis

Feature Electric Taxi Hybrid Taxi Emissions Zero emissions Reduced emissions Operating Cost Very low Moderate Charging Requirement Requires regular charging No external charging needed Ideal Usage Urban commuting Long-distance and intercity travel

Electric taxis are ideal for city use due to their low operating costs and environmental benefits. Hybrid taxis offer flexibility and are better suited for longer routes without relying on charging infrastructure.