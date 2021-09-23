‘Poor planning of Green Line BRT causing urban flooding at Nagan Chowrangi’

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Thursday blamed poor planning of Green Line BRT structure as main reason behind urban flooding at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi.

Moderate to heavy spells of rain lashed Karachi on Thursday, causing urban flooding in several areas of the metropolis including Nagan Chowrangi.

Talking to the media after visiting the area, the Karachi administrator said that rainwater accumulated at Nagan Chowrangi because of the Green Line’s poor structure, which has blocked the drain and stopping the flow of rainwater.

In a Tweet, the administrator said: “Left Nagan Chowrangi around 7 pm. It’s clear now. If you look at the videos, the side from Nagan to Sakhi Hasan was clear but from Sakhi Hasan to Nagan there was water because of green line structure which was stopping the flow of water.”

Many areas of the city including districts Malir, East and Centre lashed by heavy rains on Thursday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast the last monsoon wet spell until Sep 25.

Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Shahra-e-Faisal are amongst the areas to have received the first rain today.

The downpour was accompanied by thunder and winds.

Earlier today, the Met Office forecast a strong likelihood of rainfall with chances of dusty gust and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday evening and night.