Karachi’s Green Line BRT test run begins

KARACHI: Test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23-km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation, ARY News reported on Monday.

The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November. Prime Minister will launch the BRT project.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inspected the trial run and traveled in BRT bus along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

“We have first time traveled in a Green Bus today,” he said after inspecting the Green Line route, development project and other issues.

Inside the Green Line buses in Karachi! The first trial run has been conducted today, and PM Imran Khan will inaugurate it soon. #PTIOwnsKarachi pic.twitter.com/ZCtJG4Az5s — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 4, 2021

“The bus rapid transit project has been formally inspected today,” Imran Ismail said.

He further said that another batch of 40 Green Line buses will reach Karachi on October 13.

“Hopefully the prime minister inaugurates the project within one-and-half month,” Ismail said while talking to media during a visit to Karachi’s rapid transit Green Line bus project.

It is to be mentioned here that the first batch of 40 Green Line buses reached Karachi from China on September 19.

The buses for the Green Line BRT for Karachi have four doors, charging ports and special convenience for the special persons as well as for women.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier announced that the Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 23 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!